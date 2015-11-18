British American to test tobacco/e-cigarette hybrid

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 18 British American Tobacco , the world's No. 2 cigarette maker, will test a hybrid product that uses tobacco and e-cigarette technology next week in an unspecified European market, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
The product, called iFuse, will make use of the company's Kent brand, and be sold in a market where Kent cigarettes are popular. Executives declined to say which market that will be.
The first of its kind, iFuse is a "game-changer," according to Kingsley Wheaton, BAT's managing director of "next generation products".
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.