British American Tobacco opens e-cig shop w/ new product

| MILAN
MILAN Dec 1 British American Tobacco
launched a new e-cigarette designed to appeal to young hipsters
this week, with a retail store in Milan, stepping up its battle
with rival Philip Morris to dominate the market for
cigarette alternatives.
BAT, in talks to buy Reynolds American for more than
$47 billion, says its new brightly colored, ergonomically shaped
device, called the Vype Pebble, fills a gap in the market, which
is currently dominated by e-cigarettes shaped like traditional
cigarettes, or larger ones with tanks that can be bulky.
The Pebble shop, in Milan's trendy canals district, will
stay open for one year.
Larger rival Philip Morris International also opened
a shop in London this week for its IQOS device, which creates
vapour from tobacco, rather than nicotine-laced liquid as
e-cigarettes do.
($1 = 0.8001 pounds)
(Writing by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)