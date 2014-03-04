UPDATE 1-Insurer Brit Group plans London share sale

By Freya Berry
LONDON, March 4 Netherlands-based insurer Brit
Group is planning to float on the London Stock Exchange in
April, the company said on Tuesday, in a sale that could value
it at up to 1.3 billion pounds.
Brit Group could be valued at between 1.1 billion pounds and
1.3 billion pounds ($1.8-2.2 billion), a source familiar with
the matter said.
Brit Group, which underwrites policies for Lloyd's of London
insurers, said private equity funds Apollo and CVC
would remain the firm's largest shareholders following
the sale.
Apollo and CVC, which acquired Brit Group in 2010, are
subject to a 180-day lock-up following the offer. Management and
employees are also subject to a 365-day sale restriction.
The flotation is being run by JP Morgan and UBS
.
The group said that it expected to pay a 75 million pound
($125.38 million) annual dividend following the float, with an
interim dividend of at least 25 million pounds in the third
quarter of 2014.
Brit Group is targeting a minimum free float of 25 percent.
The firm saw returns of 24.5 percent on net tangible assets last
year, and is looking to expand in the United States, Asia and
Bermuda.