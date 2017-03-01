版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 19:17 BJT

MOVES-Fairfax's Brit Ltd names sr. VP of cyber and technology team for BGSU

March 1 Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, appointed Michael Carr as senior vice president of the newly launched cyber and technology team for Brit Global Specialty USA (BGSU).

Carr was formerly technology practice leader for Argo Group Ltd and has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Carr will start at BGSU in April and work out of its Chicago office. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐