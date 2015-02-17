UPDATE 3-Canada's Fairfax snaps up Lloyd's insurer Brit Plc for $1.88 bln

(Adds background, details)
TORONTO Feb 17 Fairfax Financial Holdings
, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by
contrarian investor Prem Watsa, said it would buy Brit Plc
for some $1.88 billion to become one of the top five
underwriters on the Lloyd's of London market.
Watsa, a devotee of the value investing style favored by
Warren Buffett, made billions for Fairfax by correctly calling
the 2008 financial crisis. He has slowly been growing Fairfax's
presence in Europe and recently announced deals to acquire much
of QBE Insurance Group's asset base in Eastern Europe.
The Brit deal comes a month after XL Group snapped up
Lloyd's of London's Catlin Group for $4.22 billion, and
is the latest in a string of European insurance mergers as the
region's underwriters face tighter capital rules.
Analysts expect the consolidation activity to continue with
Lancashire Holdings, Amlin Plc and Novae Group
, all seen as potential targets.
Brit shareholders will receive 305 pence per share in cash,
comprising 280 pence in cash and an expected dividend of 25
pence per Brit share for the year ended Dec. 31.
Brit shares jumped more than 10 percent to 303 pence, their
highest since going public last year, on the London Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. This was slightly below the offer price at
a premium of 11.2 percent to Brit's closing price on Feb. 16.
Fairfax has received irrevocable undertakings to accept the
offer from entities managed by Apollo Global and CVC
Capital Partners, which together own about 73 percent
of Brit.
"Brit had only recently returned to the stockmarket and had
not yet built real traction, so this represents an easy exit for
its major shareholder," said Westhouse Securities analyst Joanna
Parsons, in a note.
Apollo and CVC, which acquired Brit in 2010, took it public
last year, valuing it up to 960 million pounds ($1.48 billion).
Toronto-based Fairfax said Brit's growing global reach would
complement its existing operations and allow it to diversify its
risk portfolio. Brit underwrites a range of specialty policies
from energy and marine to insurance for horses and the launch of
spacecraft.
The acquisition is accretive to Fairfax on several metrics,
including gross revenue per share and investments per share, it
said in a statement.
Fairfax bought Brit's runoff business in 2012. In a runoff,
a firm stops writing new business and only manages the existing
book until all the policies in that book expire.
