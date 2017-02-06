版本:
MOVES-Brit Ltd names Tim Chesson senior vice president of BGSU

Feb 6 Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Tim Chesson senior vice president of Brit Global Specialty USA (BGSU), effective Jan. 23.

Prior to joining BGSU, Chesson worked at Axis Capital Holdings as president of U.S. division.

Chesson will be based in Alpharetta, Georgia and report to Noreen Metcalfe, executive vice president of BGSU's property and marine unit. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
