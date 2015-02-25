UPDATE 1-Insurer Brit posts rising profits, special dividend

(Adds details)
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON Feb 25 Brit PLC, the specialty
insurer targeted by Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings
, booked a 39.7 percent rise in full year post-tax
profits on Wednesday, driven by strong underwriting and
investment performances.
Profit after tax increased to 139 million pounds ($215.41
million), compared with 99.5 million pounds in 2013. Gross
written premiums also rose by 9.8 percent to just over 1.3
billion pounds.
Chief Executive Mark Cloutier attributed these figures, and
a 38.4 percent increase in the firm's investment return over the
period, to a combination of falling bond yields, tightening
credit spreads and a "continued focus on strict cost control".
Brit, which recommended a cash takeover offer from Canada's
Fairfax earlier this month, has declared a final dividend of
12.5 pence per share plus a special dividend of 12.5 pence,
bringing total dividend for year, including its interim payout,
to 31.25 pence.
Watsa's Fairfax said it would buy Brit for some $1.88
billion to become one of the top five underwriters on the
Lloyd's of London market.
($1 = 0.6453 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Simon Jesspo)