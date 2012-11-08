UK PM warns of witch-hunt against gays in paedophile scandal

* Claims have stoked fears of paedophile ring
LONDON, Nov 8 British Prime Minister David
Cameron warned on Thursday that speculation about the identity
of an unidentified member of his ruling Conservative party
accused of sexually abusing children could turn into a
witch-hunt against gay people.
Cameron, who leads a troubled two-party coalition, ordered
an investigation this week after a victim of child sexual abuse
in Wales said a prominent Conservative political figure had
abused him during the 1970s.
The claims, which follow the unmasking of late BBC star
presenter Jimmy Savile as one of Britain's most prolific sex
offenders, have stoked concern that a powerful paedophile ring
may have operated in Britain in the 1970s and 1980s.
"I have heard all sorts of names bandied around and what
then tends to happen is of course that everyone then sits around
and speculates about people, some of whom are alive, some of
whom are dead," Cameron said during an ITV television interview.
"It is very important that anyone who has got any
information about any paedophile no matter how high up in the
country go to the police," he said.
Britain's interior minister warned lawmakers this week that
if they named suspected child abusers in parliament they risked
jeopardising future trials.
MPs benefit from "parliamentary privilege" - meaning they
can speak inside parliament freely without fear of legal action
on a host of legally sensitive issues that might otherwise
attract lawsuits.
Reports of child abuse have provoked fevered speculation on
the Internet about the identity of the Conservative figure from
the era of Margaret Thatcher, prime minister from 1979 to 1990.
When the ITV interviewer passed Cameron a piece of paper
with the names of people identified on the Internet as being
alleged child abusers, Cameron said:
"There is a danger if we are not careful that this could
turn into a sort of witch-hunt particularly against people who
are gay."
"I am worried about the sort of thing you are doing right
now - giving me a list of names you have taken off the
Internet," Cameron said.
The BBC aired a programme last week in which Steven Messham,
one of hundreds of victims of sexual abuse at children's care
homes in Wales over two decades, said he had been sexually
abused by a prominent Conservative political figure.
However, the BBC reporter said he could not name the figure
because there was "simply not enough evidence to name names".