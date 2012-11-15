版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 18:37 BJT

UK regulator probes BBC, ITV on abuse programmes

LONDON Nov 15 Britain's media regulator said on Thursday it had started investigations into the airing of child abuse allegations by the BBC and ITV.

The BBC and ITV have both started their own disciplinary proceedings after false allegations were aired earlier this month against a leading Conservative Party figure from the 1980s who has threatened to sue for damages.

"The first (investigation) relates to a Newsnight report broadcast on 2 November into child sex abuse allegations," Ofcom said in a statement.

"The second relates to the disclosure of a list of individuals alleged to be linked to child sex abuse on ITV's This Morning, broadcast on 8 November," it added in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐