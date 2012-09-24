版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 00:01 BJT

UK competition watchdog sees no audit market collusion

LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's competition watchdog said its probe of the country's market for company audits has not uncovered any evidence so far of collusion among big accounting firms over market share.

"Accordingly, whilst many of the market conditions conducive to tacit collusion in relation to market share appear to be satisfied, we do not currently have the further evidence necessary to establish that there has been tacit coordination," the Competition Commission said in a paper on Monday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐