UPDATE 2-UK proposes tougher accounting test on banks' health

LONDON Jan 30 Accountants will have to
determine more thoroughly if a bank can stand on its own two
feet for well over a year without taxpayer help under draft
changes from Britain's audit regulator.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said auditors such as
KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and Ernst &
Young would have to examine threats to a company's
business model and capital adequacy through the economic cycle
for the sector a company is in.
The planned reform stems from anger among UK policymakers
that auditors gave banks a clean bill of health just before
taxpayers had to shore them up in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Currently auditors only attest to a company as a "going
concern" for the following 12 months, but an inquiry by Lord
Sharman recommended a longer period and wider criteria.
KPMG said the proposals represented a high hurdle as the
duration of an economic cycle was long and may be open to
debate. "My concern is that it will be difficult for many
companies to meet what appears to be such a tough test," said
Tony Cates, KPMG's head of audit.
The FRC said on Wednesday auditors would also have to be
sure a company's solvency and liquidity can be managed for at
least a year, disclose any significant risks posed by this, and
demonstrate there has been a "robust going-concern assessment".
Currently audits of banks look at solvency and liquidity but
in other sectors typically only liquidity is looked at in any
depth. There is no requirement at present to show there has been
any in-depth examination of going concern issues in an audit.
GOING CONCERN
The reform is part of efforts to end the perception in
markets that banks would not be allowed to fail and taxpayers
would always ultimately step in to rescue them.
Saying a bank is a going concern based on this assumption
won't be acceptable any longer.
"We make it clear it's not possible or appropriate to rely
on banks not being allowed to fail. They would have ensure they
have appropriate facilities for as long as they needed," said
Marek Grabowski, head of audit policy at the FRC.
The changes would apply to all listed companies who must be
audited, not just banks.
The FRC's draft changes have been put out to public
consultation until April and follow an inquiry chaired by Lord
Sharman who said on Wednesday the reforms will be radical for
many companies.
"If implemented effectively, they will support better risk
decision taking, ensure that investors, creditors and other
stakeholders are well protected and informed about going concern
risks," Sharman said in a statement.
Directors would also be forced to recognise, acknowledge and
respond to economic and financial distress sooner rather than
later, he added.
The FRC wants to introduce the changes in annual reports for
2013 onwards.