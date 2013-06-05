UK accounting watchdog may get competition remit

* FRC role would reinforce, not supplant other measures
* FRC says will meet with competition watchdog this week
By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 5 Britain's accounting regulator
could be enlisted to help end "Big Four" dominance of blue chip
company book-keeping, the UK competition watchdog has said.
The accounts of most top UK companies are checked by PwC
, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, or KPMG
, sparking policymaker concerns the four are too cosy
with banking clients in particular.
The Competition Commission outlined in February its
potential "remedies" to make it easier for the next tier of
accountants like Mazars, Grant Thornton and BDO to pick up more
business.
It will say next month what actual measures it will use to
shake up Britain's "sticky" audit market.
In a late but not unusual move on Wednesday it unveiled an
extra potential remedy: enlisting the help of the Financial
Reporting Council (FRC) to underpin other anticipated measures.
Each year the FRC samples audits of big firms to check on
quality and has just published its findings.
"The further proposed remedy we are considering is to give
the FRC a secondary duty to promote competition between firms
providing audits to the FTSE 350 companies," the Competition
Commission said in a statement.
This secondary duty would require the FRC to consider how it
might review and report on audits of large companies in a way
which promoted competition, the Commission said.
The FRC's audit checks could help companies and shareholders
better assess the quality of service they are getting and, in
combination with other remedies, could make a company more
likely to switch auditors, the Commission said.
The FRC said its primary focus should remain audit quality
and it was meeting with the Commission later this week to find
out precisely what it envisages.
A public consultation on the Commission's latest potential
measure was opened until June 19.
The idea echoes the move to give the new UK Financial
Conduct Authority, which protects consumers, a secondary
requirement to promote competition in financial services.
Like the FCA, the FRC would not have powers like the Office
of Fair Trading (OFT) to enforce competition rules that directly
change market structures.
A senior official from one of the Big Four firms said it
could be operationally quite challenging for the FRC which, in
the past, has said the OFT or Competition Commission should be
the bodies looking at competition in auditing.