UPDATE 4-UK's "Big Four" accountants under fire from watchdog

* Findings of probe to bolster EU reform, shape US debate
* Probe says market static and change will take time
* Big Four slam findings
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 22 Companies in Britain could be
forced to switch accountants to break up the cosy relationships
between the "Big Four" and their clients, blamed for masking
weaknesses exposed by the financial crisis.
The "Big Four" - KPMG, PwC, Ernst & Young
and Deloitte - check the books of nearly all
listed companies in Britain and around the world, and have often
served the same clients for decades.
The UK's Competition Commission proposed that companies put
out their audit work to tender every five to seven years, and
change accounting firms every seven to 14 years - roughly in
line with changes being discussed at the European Union level.
Investors would also play a role in selecting an auditor,
according to plans put forward by the commission, which
published preliminary findings from a probe it began in 2011.
The industry was put under scrutiny after auditor
"complacency" was blamed by UK lawmakers for deepening the
financial crisis.
The Competition Commission found that 31 percent of the top
100 companies in the UK and a fifth of the next 250 firms had
had the same auditor for over 20 years.
Competition in the UK is restricted by factors that make it
hard for companies to switch accountants, the Competition
Commission found, and there is a tendency for auditors to focus
on satisfying management rather than shareholder needs, it said.
The findings add weight to a draft European Union law which
contains plans for boosting competition in the 27-country bloc's
audit market which would override UK changes.
The United States is also mulling auditor rotation as the
sector faces questions for giving banks a clean bill of health
just before governments had to step in and rescue them in the
2007-09 financial crisis.
Critics have said the Big Four should separate out their
audit and advisory units, a step the draft EU law looks at.
"The real issue we have identified is stickiness in the
market," Laura Carstensen, who chaired the probe, told Reuters.
"The question of break-up was not on our list."
There was "significant dissatisfaction" among big investors,
the commission said, but changing the "long standing and
entrenched" system would take time.
Its proposals go further than a recent change introduced by
Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which requires
companies to consider changing accountants every decade. The FRC
said it was pleased the Commission was looking at taking more
steps to enhance competitiveness and switching.
PIRC, which represents pension funds and fund managers, said
mandatory rotation was the best way to ensure auditor
independence and large shareholders increasingly favoured this.
The commission also proposes banning "Big Four only"
clauses, meaning banks could not insist on a borrower using one
of the four top audit firms.
"GROSSLY UNDERESTIMATED"
The Big Four insist there is strong competition and point to
downward pressure on fees and some recent switchings of auditors
among big companies.
PwC said the Competition Commission had "grossly
underestimated" the critical role the audit committees at client
firms play in protecting shareholder interests.
Ernst & Young said it was pleased the watchdog found no
collusion, abuses or excess profits but rejected accusations
that the audit market was not serving shareholders, as did
Deloitte and KPMG.
"In addition, we believe that competition between audit
firms is healthy and robust and that the evidence supports
this," E&Y said.
But second tier audit firms, such as Mazars, BDO and Grant
Thornton, welcomed the findings after having argued it would not
be worthwhile expanding unless there was some intervention to
help prise open the market.
"It's clearly going to make a significant contribution in
Brussels as the European institutions decide the way forward,"
said David Herbinet, Mazars' UK head of public interest markets.
The watchdog did not propose curbing the Big Four's advisory
services such as tax to clients they audit and also said joint
audits, whereby one of the Big Four must share a customer with a
smaller accountant, was a non-starter for now.
Joint audits were a top demand from several mid-tier firms
and could still be included in the EU law.
The Competition Commission will publish its full report next
week and final, binding recommendations by mid-October.
The European Parliament's legal affairs committee is due to
vote on the bloc's audit shake-up next month.