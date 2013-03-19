UK watchdog opposes compulsory accountant switching

LONDON, March 19 Forcing companies to switch
accountants to boost competition in a market dominated by the
"Big Four" could damage the quality of financial reports,
Britain's audit regulator said on Tuesday.
Last month the Competition Commission proposed a number of
initiatives to increase choice of accountant.
One of the proposals, to force companies to change their
accountant every few years, could have an adverse effect on
audit quality and artificially constrain businesses' choice of
audit firm, the Financial Reporting Council said in a statement.
The FRC's position will be welcomed by the Big Four - PwC,
KPMG, Ernst & Young and Deloitte - which check the books of
nearly all blue chip companies across the world and which oppose
mandatory rules.
The watchdog, which can fine auditors that breach its rules,
has just introduced a requirement for firms to consider changing
their accountant at least every decade, but on a voluntary
basis, explaining why if no change is made.
But the Competition Commission has also proposed compulsory
tendering by companies for auditors every few years to shake up
what it calls a "static" market so that smaller auditors outside
the Big Four have a chance to get work with blue chip clients.
The FRC said its voluntary "comply or explain" approach more
appropriately recognised the role of investors in key decisions
on how a company is run.
FRC Chief Executive Stephen Haddrill said the watchdog's new
voluntary rule on tendering for auditors and on giving audit
committees at companies more responsibilities were making a
difference.
"We are keen to discuss with the (Competition) Commission
the case for further steps once there has been sufficient time
for these changes to take full effect," Haddrill said.
The final outcome will depend on what happens at European
Union level where a draft law which proposes mandatory
accountant switching is being scrutinised.
If approved, Britain like other EU member states, would have
to comply whatever UK regulators decided in the meantime.