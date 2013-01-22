UK audit market probe findings delayed again

LONDON Jan 22 Britain's anti-trust watchdog has
delayed for a second time the findings of its probe into the
grip exercised by the "Big Four" accounting firms on the audit
market.
The keenly anticipated provisional findings are now due in
mid-February, three months after the previous deadline of last
November, which had already been extended once, the Competition
Commission said on Tuesday.
KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte
and Ernst & Young are waiting to see if the
Commission recommends ways of injecting more competition into
the market for audits of Britain's top 350 companies.
Some Big Four officials say privately the Commission may be
finding it difficult to come up with workable reforms despite
pressure to act.
Politicians have criticised accounting firms for being too
close to banking clients in particular, giving them clean bills
of health just before taxpayers had to rescue several lenders in
the financial crisis of 2007 through 2009.
The four, who check the books of nearly all the world's
biggest companies, say there is enough competition and point to
downward pressure on fees.
Yet smaller rivals are looking for regulatory intervention
to make it economic for them to take on swathes of highly
trained and costly accountants to audit the bigger companies.
Britain's Financial Reporting Council, which polices
auditing, has already introduced a rule requiring companies to
consider changing their accounting firm at least every 10 years
and explain to investors if they choose not to.
The European Union has meanwhile proposed a draft law that
would require mandatory switching or rotation of auditors after
a set number of years.
The United States is also keeping an eye on reforms Britain
and the EU may introduce and is already looking at the issue of
auditor rotation.