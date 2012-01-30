Ex-UBS trader due to enter plea over fraud charges

LONDON Jan 30 The former UBS
trader accused of unauthorised deals that cost the Swiss bank
$2.3 billion will enter a plea for the first time when he
appears in a London court on Monday after spending more than
four months in prison on remand.
Kweku Adoboli, 31, has been charged with two counts of fraud
and two of false accounting in one of the world's biggest cases
of alleged "rogue trading".
The losses shook the Swiss bank, leading to the resignation
of former chief executive Oswald Gruebel and a shake-up of its
investment arm to cut its exposure to risk.
A not guilty plea by Adoboli would lead to a trial that will
shed light on the bank's management, traders and risk controls.
He faces a maximum 10-year jail sentence if found guilty.
Adoboli, the British-educated son of a retired United
Nations official from Ghana, was arrested in London on Sept. 15
and charged a day later.
At his last hearing on Dec. 20, his lawyers said he had
changed legal teams because he was unhappy with the advice he
had received. That meant he was unable to enter a meaningful
plea, his new defence lawyer Paul Garlick told Southwark Crown
Court.
Judge Alistair McCreath said he would not accept any further
delays and wanted a guarantee that a plea would be entered at
Monday's hearing.
Adoboli, who worked as a director of exchange traded funds,
spent Christmas in prison after the hearing was adjourned to
give his lawyers more time to work on the case.
UBS said last September that unauthorised trading in its
investment division lost the bank $2.3 billion pounds, rocking
an industry already trying to cope with the euro zone debt
crisis and a global slowdown.
The Swiss bank came close to collapse during the 2008
financial crisis because of its exposure to bad loans in the
mortgage market. It cut thousands of jobs and received a state
bailout.
The bank's recovery was then threatened by uncertainty over
a deal between Switzerland and the U.S. government designed to
clamp down on tax evasion.