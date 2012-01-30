UPDATE 1-Ex UBS trader Adoboli denies fraud charges

LONDON Jan 30 The former UBS
trader accused of unauthorised deals that cost the Swiss bank
$2.3 billion pleaded not guilty to four fraud and false
accounting charges in a London court on Monday.
Kweku Adoboli, 31, was charged in September in connection
with one of the world's biggest cases of alleged "rogue
trading".
The losses shook the Swiss bank, leading to the resignation
of former chief executive Oswald Gruebel and a shake-up of its
investment arm to cut its exposure to risk.
The trial is expected to shed light
on the bank's management, traders and risk controls.
Adoboli, who faces a maximum
10-year jail sentence if found guilty , spoke only to
confirm his name and reply "not guilty" to all the charges when
they were read out to him at a packed Southwark Crown
Court .
Judge Alistair McCreath remanded Adoboli in
custody and set the start of the trial for Sept. 3.
"An earlier trial would be simply not possible," he
said.
Adoboli, the British-educated son of a retired
United Nations official from Ghana, he was arrested in London on
Sept. 15 and charged a day later.
At his last hearing on Dec. 20, his lawyers said he had
changed legal teams because he was unhappy with the advice he
had received. That meant he had been unable to enter a
meaningful plea, his new defence lawyer Paul Garlick told the
court at the time.
Adoboli, who worked as a director of exchange traded funds,
spent Christmas in prison after the hearing was adjourned to
give his lawyers more time to work on the case.
UBS said last September that unauthorised trading in its
investment division lost the bank $2.3 billion pounds, rocking
an industry already trying to cope with the euro zone debt
crisis and a global slowdown.
The Swiss bank came close to collapse during the 2008
financial crisis because of its exposure to bad loans in the
mortgage market. It cut thousands of jobs and received a state
bailout.
The bank's recovery was then threatened by uncertainty over
a deal between Switzerland and the U.S. government designed to
clamp down on tax evasion.