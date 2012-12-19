版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 20:12 BJT

UK's Cameron says to cut troop numbers in Afghanistan in 2013

LONDON Dec 19 Britain will cut troop numbers in Afghanistan to 5,200 by the end of 2013 from the current 9,000, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

The British government plans to bring most of its troops home by the end of 2014.

"Because of the success of our forces and the Afghan national security forces...we'll be able to see troops come home in two relatively even steps, 2013 and 2014, leaving probably around 5,200 troops after the end of 2013, compared to the 9,000 we have now," Cameron told parliament.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐