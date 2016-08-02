UPDATE 1-UK court says state health system can fund preventative HIV drug

(Adds NHS England reaction, more on drug, PrEP use in U.S.)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON Aug 2 A high court judge ruled on
Tuesday that an HIV pill to prevent infection can be funded by
the state health service in England, in a victory for AIDS
campaigners who have been calling for its widespread use.
So-called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) against HIV, using
Gilead Sciences' medicine Truvada, can cut the risk of
getting the virus during sex by more than 90 percent, according
to clinical studies.
But NHS (National Health Service) England had argued it was
not in a position to fund the medicine because PrEP was a
preventative service and therefore the responsibility of local
authorities.
The high court in London, however, ruled there was nothing
to stop NHS England paying for the drug, which was recommended
for preventative use by the European Medicines Agency last
month.
The National AIDS Trust had brought the legal case, arguing
that PrEP was a potential game-changer and was urgently needed
in the UK, where more than 4,000 people acquire HIV annually.
Use of of PrEP is rising fast in the United States, where
tens of thousands of people have filled prescriptions for
Truvada to prevent infection.
Despite the win for the British AIDS campaigners, there is
no guarantee that PrEP will now get automatic NHS funding.
NHS England said it planned to appeal the decision and, even
it it loses again, PrEP would be have to be assessed against
other priorities.
"Of course, this does not imply that PrEP - at what could be
a cost of 10-20 million pounds ($13-26 million) a year - would
actually succeed as a candidate for funding when ranked against
other interventions," said Jonathan Fielden, NHS England's head
of specialised commissioning.
"But in those circumstances, Gilead ... will be asked to
submit better prices, which would clearly affect the likelihood
that their drug could be commissioned."
Truvada is a combination of two antiretroviral drugs that
work to keep HIV, which causes AIDS, from replicating in the
body.
