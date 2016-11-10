RPT-UPDATE 1-UK campaigners win appeal case over preventative HIV drug

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON Nov 10 The state health service in
England has the legal power to fund an HIV pill to prevent
infection, the court of appeal ruled on Thursday, in a victory
for AIDS campaigners who have been calling for its widespread
use.
But it is still unclear whether the state system will have
the financial resources to make the drug widely available.
So-called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) against HIV can
cut the risk of getting the virus during sex by more than 90
percent, according to clinical studies.
NHS (National Health Service) England had argued it was not
in a position to fund the medicine because PrEP was a
preventative service and therefore the responsibility of local
authorities.
The NHS lost that argument in an initial court case in
August, prompting the appeal.
"We are delighted to have been vindicated by the court a
second time," said Deborah Gold, chief executive of the National
Aids Trust (NAT), which brought the case.
The NAT argues that PrEP is a potential game-changer and is
urgently needed in Britain, where more than 4,000 people acquire
HIV annually.
NHS England said it would now formally consider whether to
fund PrEP. It noted the court ruling established that the NHS
had the ability but not the obligation to pay for the medicine.
Gilead Sciences' Truvada is currently the only drug
approved in Europe for PrEP, although several generic companies
in India make cut-price versions of the product.
The original Gilead drug costs around 400 pounds ($500) for
a month's supply and its unavailability on the state health
service has prompted some people to turn to online "buyers
clubs" to get cheaper copies delivered from India.
NHS England said it would ask Gilead to reconsider its
current "excessively high pricing" and would also explore
options for using generics.
"We expect to be able to update on these developments
shortly," it said in a statement.
Gilead said it welcomed the appeal court decision and hoped
NHS England would make PrEP available as soon as possible. It
had no comment on the call for lower Truvada prices.
Use of PrEP is rising fast in the United States, where tens
of thousands of people are now taking it to prevent infection.
It is also being rolled out in other parts of Europe.
Truvada is a combination of two antiretroviral drugs that
work to keep HIV, which causes AIDS, from replicating in the
body.
($1 = 0.8046 pounds)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)