UPDATE 1-British Airways flight turns back to London after technical fault

LONDON, March 6 British Airways flight BA49 to Seattle returned to London's Heathrow airport on Friday after a mid-air technical fault, a spokesman for the airline said.

"It's returning to Heathrow due to a suspected technical issue. It's a precautionary measure," he said.

He added that the issue detected on the Boeing 777 aircraft, which landed safely on its return to London, was believed to be minor. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon)
