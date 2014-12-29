Virgin Atlantic flight to carry out "non-standard landing" at UK airport

LONDON Dec 29 A Virgin Atlantic passenger plane
will carry out a "non-standard landing" at London's Gatwick
airport on Monday after a landing gear fault forced the
U.S.-bound plane to turn around, the airline said in a
statement.
"Flight VS43 ... (has) returned to London Gatwick due to a
technical issue with one of the landing gears," Virgin Atlantic
said in a statement. "The aircraft is preparing to implement a
non-standard landing procedure at Gatwick airport".
Flight tracking site flightradar24.com said the aircraft was
a Boeing 747. Gatwick airport said emergency services
were on standby.
(Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce; editing by John
Stonestreet)