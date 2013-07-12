版本:
Plane on fire at Heathrow airport was Boeing Dreamliner-TV

LONDON, July 12 A plane that caught fire at Britain's Heathrow airport was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet operated by Ethiopian Airlines, footage on Britain's Sky News channel showed.

The new, lightweight jet suffered a series of battery fires earlier this year, leading the plane to be grounded for several weeks until Boeing came up with a satisfactory fix.

Boeing shares were down 5 percent in New York.
