British government not planning change of heart on airport expansion - minister

LONDON Oct 25 British transport minister Chris Grayling said on Tuesday that the public consultation process on expanding Heathrow Airport was not likely to change its position in favour of a new runway at the west London site.

"The government has decided very clearly today on its recommendation," Grayling said when asked whether the consultation could result in the government changing its decision. "We're not entering this process with a view to changing our minds." (Reporting by Kylie Maclellan and William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)

