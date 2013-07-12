EASA says too early to say if Dreamliners could be grounded

FRANKFURT, July 12 The European Aviation Safety Agency said on Friday it was too early to say whether Boeing's 787 Dreamliner could be grounded again following a fire aboard an aircraft at London's Heathrow airport.

"Boeing staff will investigate and we will follow closely to see what to decide," a spokesman for the agency said.

It did not have any information on whether the fire was linked to the battery problem that resulted in the grounding of Dreamliners earlier this year.

The Federal Aviation Administration is responsible for any decision on whether to ground the fleet although EASA does have jurisdiction over European airlines operating the plane.