Boeing Dreamliner plane suffered internal fire-airport

LONDON, July 12 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane involved in an incident at Britan's Heathrow suffered an onboard internal fire, a spokeswoman for the airport said on Friday.

The plane, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, caught fire at Britain's biggest airport, forcing the closure of both its runways.
