BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 14 Britain's Gatwick Airport evacuated its North Terminal as a precautionary measure due to an incident, the London airport's twitter feed said on Saturday.
The evacuation came amid heightened security after attacks in Paris left more than 120 people dead on Friday and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron convened a meeting of his government's emergency response committee.
Britain's terrorism threat level stands at "severe", the second highest category which means a militant attack is considered highly likely.
Gatwick airport is the country's second busiest airport and is situated about 30 miles south of London. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Jon Boyle)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.