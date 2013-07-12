版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 13日 星期六 00:17 BJT

Heathrow airport closes both runways after plane fire

LONDON, July 12 Britain's Heathrow airport said on Friday it had closed both its runways after a fire aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane.

A Heathrow spokeswoman said fire services were attending the incident but could not provide any more details. There were no passengers aboard the plane.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐