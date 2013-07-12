Polish airline says LOT to continue flying Dreamliners

WARSAW, July 12 Polish flag carrier LOT said on Friday it would continue to operate its four Boeing 787 Dreamliners after a Dreamliner operated by Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at Britain's Heathrow.

"We are not concerned by this incident," said LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras. "Our Dreamliners will continue flying."

LOT was the first European airline to take delivery of the 787 last year.

Aircraft graphic: