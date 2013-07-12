版本:
2013年 7月 13日

Polish airline says LOT to continue flying Dreamliners

WARSAW, July 12 Polish flag carrier LOT said on Friday it would continue to operate its four Boeing 787 Dreamliners after a Dreamliner operated by Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at Britain's Heathrow.

"We are not concerned by this incident," said LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras. "Our Dreamliners will continue flying."

LOT was the first European airline to take delivery of the 787 last year.

