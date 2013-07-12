Polish airline says LOT to continue flying Dreamliners

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WARSAW, July 12 Polish flag carrier LOT said on Friday it would continue to operate its four Boeing 787 Dreamliners after a Dreamliner operated by Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at Britain's Heathrow.
"We are not concerned by this incident," said LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras. "Our Dreamliners will continue flying."
LOT was the first European airline to take delivery of the 787 last year.
Aircraft graphic:
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ