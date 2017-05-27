BA CEO Cruz says power supply issue caused global IT failure

UPDATE 1-GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
LONDON May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.
"We believe the root cause was a power supply issue and we have no evidence of any cyber attack," Alex Cruz, Chairman and CEO of British Airways, said in a video message on Twitter.
"We are extremely sorry for the huge inconvenience this is causing our customers and we understand how frustrating this must be especially for families hoping to get away on holiday," he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazil's agriculture minister prepared to travel to the United States on Friday to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which hit shares of local meatpackers and revived concerns about the image of the world's largest beef exporter.
* U.S. FDA approves Bevyxxa® (Betrixaban) first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prevention of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) in acutely ill medical patients