BA board members to request inquiry into IT outage - BBC

LONDON, June 1 British Airways board members are expected to request an inquiry into a power outage which left 75,000 passengers stranded last weekend, the BBC said on Thursday, citing sources.

The report cited senior company sources saying the power failure was a "big miss" and were looking for an independent inquiry into who was responsible for the integrity of critical computer systems.

The airline has said the damage was caused by an overwhelming surge once the electricity was restored. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton)
