British Airways I.T. outage caused by contractor who switched off power - Times

LONDON, June 2 A contractor doing maintenance
work at a British Airways data centre inadvertently switched off
the power supply, knocking out the airline's computer systems
and leaving 75,000 people stranded last weekend, the Times
newspaper reported on Friday.
Quoting a BA source, the newspaper said the power supply
unit that sparked the I.T. failure was working perfectly but was
accidentally shut down by a worker. An investigation into the
power outage is likely to focus on human error rather than any
equipment failure, it said.
BA had to cancel all flights from London's Heathrow
and Gatwick airports last Saturday. It blamed a power surge that
knocked out its computer system, disrupting flight operations,
call centres and its website.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)