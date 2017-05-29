UPDATE 4-BA vows "never again" after costly IT collapse

* Power supply problem left 75,000 customers stranded
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on
Monday
* BA criticised for cost-cutting and response to outage
* BA CEO says power surge knocked out back-up system
(Adds fresh statement from BA on power surge)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 29 British Airways (BA) said it
would take steps to ensure there was no repeat of a computer
system failure that stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday
weekend and turned into a public relations disaster.
BA had been forced to cancel all its flights from Heathrow,
Europe's busiest airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after a power
supply problem disrupted its operations worldwide and also hit
its call centres and website.
The airline was returning to normal on Monday, planning to
run more than 95 percent of flights from London Heathrow and
Gatwick, with only a handful of short-haul flights cancelled.
BA Chief Executive Alex Cruz said the root of the problem,
which also affected passengers trying to fly into Britain, had
been a power surge on Saturday morning which hit BA's flight,
baggage and communication systems. It was so strong it also
rendered the back-up systems ineffective, he said.
"Once the disruption is over, we will carry out an
exhaustive investigation into what caused this incident, and
take measures to ensure it never happens again," Cruz said.
Over the weekend, some stranded passengers curled up under
blankets on the floor or slumped on luggage trolleys, images
that played prominently online and in newspapers.
"Apologises all well and good but not enough. BA has lost
another loyal customer #disgraceful," tweeted Tom Callway, who
had been due to fly to Budapest.
The company was left counting the cost of the disruption,
both in terms of a one-off impact to its profit and the longer
term damage to its reputation.
Spanish-listed shares of parent company IAG, which
also owns carriers Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, dropped 2.8
percent on Monday after the outage. The London-listed shares did
not trade because of a public holiday.
Flight compensation website Flightright.com said that with
around 800 flights cancelled at Gatwick and Heathrow on Saturday
and Sunday, BA was looking at having to pay around 61 million
euros ($68 million) in compensation under EU rules. That does
not include the cost of reimbursing customers for hotel stays.
BA would fully honour its compensation obligations, Cruz
said. Of the 75,000 passengers who missed out on flights, around
two-thirds would have been flown to their destinations by the
end of Monday, he added.
COST CUTTING
BA has been cutting costs to respond to competition on
short-haul routes from Ryanair and easyJet and
recently faced criticism for starting to charge passengers for
their in-flight snacks.
Ireland's Ryanair was quick to seize on the marketing
opportunity, tweeting "Should have flown Ryanair" with a picture
of the 'Computer says no' sketch from the TV series "Little
Britain" to poke fun at BA.
Ryanair said it had seen a spike in bookings over the
weekend but gave no further details.
The GMB union said that BA's IT systems had shortcomings
after they made a number of staff redundant and shifted their
work to India in 2016.
"This could have all been avoided. BA in 2016 made hundreds
of dedicated and loyal IT staff redundant and outsourced the
work to India," Mick Rix, GMB National Officer for Aviation,
said.
Cruz rejected the union criticism.
"They've all been local issues around a local data centre,
which has been managed and fixed by local resources," he told
Sky News.
Several passengers complained about a lack of information
from BA staff at the airport. Others said their luggage had been
lost.
The airline said it was working to get reunite passengers
with their luggage after many items were left at Heathrow over
the weekend, although staff on Twitter warned this "could take
some time".
While other airlines have been hit by computer problems, the
scale and length of BA's troubles were unusual.
Delta Air Lines Inc cancelled thousands of flights
and delayed many others last August after an outage hit its
computer systems.
Last month, Germany's Lufthansa and Air France
suffered a global system outage which briefly
prevented them from boarding passengers.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Additional reporting by Victoria
Bryan in Berlin, Costas Pitas in London and Ismail Shakil in
Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)