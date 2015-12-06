RPT-UK PM Cameron to decide on new Heathrow runway this month

(Repeats Dec 6 story with no change to text)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Dec 6 Britain's Prime Minister David
Cameron could approve as soon as this week the building of a new
runway at Heathrow Airport, ending decades of political deadlock
as well as breaking a famous pledge made in 2009 not to allow a
third runway to be built at Europe's busiest hub airport.
The debate over where to build a new runway in the densely
populated southeast of the country has been raging for over 25
years and in 2010 permission was withdrawn to expand Heathrow,
which objectors say already blights the lives of hundreds of
thousands of Londoners.
But five years on and following the recommendation of the
independent Airports Commission, Cameron is now widely expected
by British media to give the green light to a revised 23
billion-pound ($35 billion) plan to give Heathrow a third
runway.
That would see him renege on the pledge he made to voters
before the previous election in 2010 that Heathrow would not get
a third runway under his watch, "no ifs, no buts".
But in July the Airports Commission, which was appointed
three years ago by Cameron's previous coalition government to
assess how and where to add new runway capacity, recommended
Heathrow's expansion as the best of all the options.
In response Cameron said he would make a final decision
before the end of 2015. His spokesman confirmed on Friday the
government would respond to the Commission's recommendation by
the year end.
But he faces a tricky time winning any future parliamentary
vote on the new runway given resistance among British lawmakers
both from within his own Conservative party and in the
opposition Labour party, whose leader and finance minister
oppose it.
London Mayor Boris Johnson, a Conservative member of
parliament, has said he would lie down in front of bulldozers to
stop the third runway going ahead, while his potential successor
as mayor, Zac Goldsmith, another Conservative MP, is also a
prominent opponent to Heathrow's expansion.
Meanwhile campaign group Plane Stupid, which is opposed to
any expansion of air traffic in the UK, has already sought to
disrupt Heathrow's operations in protest against the proposed
new runway.
In July, activists cut through Heathrow's perimeter fence
and chained themselves on a runway, forcing some flights to be
cancelled. Last month they brought chaos to road traffic around
the airport by blocking the main entrance tunnel with a vehicle.
It is expected that any approval for Heathrow from the
government will place a strong emphasis on the conditions set by
the Commission to address environmental concerns.
These included a ban on night flights between 2330 and 0600,
legally binding limits on the level of noise created by the
airport and a legal commitment on air quality.
A separate campaign group, Stop Heathrow Expansion, remains
opposed to the plans, arguing that air pollution levels in some
places close to Heathrow are already above the legal EU limits.
Heathrow's chief executive told lawmakers in November that
he was confident that an expanded Heathrow would be able to meet
EU air quality limits, promising that the airport would only
release capacity from the new runway if it was clear that doing
so would not delay compliance with those limits.
Heathrow, which is operating at full capacity, argues that a
new runway will improve Britain's links to other markets, adding
100 billion pounds to the economy and more than 120,000 new
jobs.
The new runway at Heathrow was preferred by the Commission
to two other options which it had shortlisted - the extension of
Heathrow's existing northern runway and building a second runway
at London Gatwick - with the Commission saying Heathrow's third
runway offered the best way to add "urgently required"
long-haul routes to new markets and would provide the most
benefits to the wider economy.
Heathrow's largest shareholder is Spanish infrastructure
firm Ferrovial. Other partners include Qatar Holding,
China Investment Corp and the Government of Singapore Investment
Corp.
($1 = 0.6610 pounds)
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)