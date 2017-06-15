UPDATE 1-Britain's Heathrow says baggage problem fixed after early failure

(Adds issue being resolved)
LONDON, June 15 Europe's biggest airport London
Heathrow said on Thursday that an issue preventing bags from
being checked in at terminals 3 and 5 had been resolved and
apologised to those passengers who had to fly without luggage on
early morning flights.
Heathrow, which suffered massive disruption last month when
a power surge knocked out British Airways' IT system, said bag
drop desks were now operating normally. Terminals 2 and 4 had
not been affected by the issue.
"We recommend that passengers who have already departed on
flights this morning without their baggage contact their airline
for further updates," it said on Twitter.
"We are sorry to passengers affected by this issue."
Heathrow had earlier said that some passengers would have to
travel without their bags and urged passengers to pack essential
items in their hand luggage.
Travellers had used social media to vent their anger, with
one user Tariq Panja showing pictures of luggage piled up with
the caption "another day another Heathrow baggage fiasco".
"Baggage failure at @HeathrowAirport this morning. Bags
won't be making it onto flights, absolute shambles," said Ryan
Wooldridge on Twitter.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; and Kate Holton; editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)