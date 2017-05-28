Britain's Heathrow airport says expects more delays and cancellations of BA flights

LONDON May 28 London's Heathrow Airport said it
expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways
flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the
airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.
BA resumed some flights from Britain's two biggest
airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure sowed
chaos, grounding planes and leaving thousands of passengers
queuing for hours.
"Following a worldwide British Airways' IT system issue
yesterday, delays and cancellations of British Airways flights
are expected today," Heathrow said in a statement on Sunday.
"All passengers whose flights were cancelled yesterday
should not travel to the airport today unless they have already
rebooked onto another flight," the airport said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)