IAG's Walsh defends BA's response to outage, still looking into cause - BBC

LONDON, June 1 The chief executive of British
Airways owner IAG said that an investigation into a power outage
at a data centre which left 75,000 people stranded over a
holiday weekend would take time, and defended the response of
BA's management to the fiasco.
Willie Walsh has kept out of the media spotlight since the
outage, where hundreds of flights were cancelled at Heathrow,
Europe's biggest airport, and Gatwick, with British Airways
chief executive Alex Cruz leading the response to the crisis.
British Airways are trying to investigate the cause of a
power surge which caused damage to IT infrastructure in a centre
near London's Heathrow and also overwhelmed its back-up system.
Walsh apologised to customers that had been affected and
defended Cruz's response to the outage, adding that the
investigation into why the outage happened was continuing.
"We know what happened but we're still investigating why it
happened and that investigation will take some time," Walsh told
the BBC. "The team at British Airways did everything they could
in the circumstances to recover the operation as quickly as they
could."
