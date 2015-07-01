UPDATE 4-Britain to decide on new Heathrow runway by end of year

* Recommendation gives prime minister political headache
* Heathrow plan provides greatest benefits, commission says
* Business backs calls for increased capacity
(Recasts, adds extra revenues from an third runway)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 1 Britain will make a final
decision on a 23 billion pound ($36 billion) plan for a third
runway at Heathrow Airport by the end of the year, Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday, setting the stage for
a political battle over the issue.
Few disagree that London needs a new runway to remain
economically competitive, but its location has been disputed for
over 25 years and the proposal to expand Britain's busiest
airport has stoked tensions in the ruling Conservative party.
Cameron set the deadline after a government-appointed
commission selected Heathrow, in densely populated west London,
as the preferred location for expansion, following a three-year
study.
"A decision will be made before the end of the year,"
Cameron, who in 2009 promised not to approve a new runway at
Heathrow, told parliament.
"It is important, now that there is a very detailed report,
that we study and are very clear about the legal position. If we
say anything now before studying the report, we will endanger
whatever decision is made."
Before he won power in 2010, Cameron had said that Heathrow
-- whose flight paths cross the affluent constituencies of some
Conservative lawmakers -- would not get a third runway under his
watch, "no ifs, no buts".
The commission's recommendation was accompanied by measures
to limit the noise and environmental impact of a new runway.
A previous expansion plan for Heathrow was scrapped in 2010.
The new proposal was described by the Airports Commission as
"fundamentally different", citing accompanying conditions to ban
night flights and introduce a noise levy.
The Heathrow runway plan beat two other shortlisted options,
another at Heathrow and one at the country's second largest
airport Gatwick. It offered the best way to add "urgently
required" long-haul routes to new markets and would provide the
most benefits to the wider economy, the commission said.
LONDON MAYOR SAYS 'UNDELIVERABLE'
A number of high-profile Conservative politicians, including
Mayor of London Boris Johnson, have long opposed an additional
runway at Heathrow.
Launching an impassioned attack on the Heathrow proposal,
Johnson, a potential successor to Cameron, said it would face
legal challenges.
"This highly predictable report offers a short-termist
recommendation that would be judicially reviewed from here to
Kingdom come and is completely politically undeliverable," he
said.
Johnson favours an alternative plan to build an entirely new
airport in the Thames Estuary east of London, by far the most
populous city in the European Union.
But businesses and airlines largely favour the expansion of
Heathrow, which is operating at 98 percent capacity.
Britain, whose aviation sector represents 2.1 percent of its
economy, is losing ground to rival airports.
The fast-growing Dubai hub overtook Heathrow last year as
the world's busiest airport for international passenger traffic,
while in Europe, Heathrow's two runways compare to the four at
Charles de Gaulle in Paris and six at Amsterdam's Schiphol.
OPEN FOR BUSINESS?
Commission chairman Howard Davies urged the government to
act to protect Britain's reputation as an open economy.
"As we've gone around the world we've found that it's become
a rather symbolic point," he told the BBC. "Is London prepared
to make the decisions it needs to become a global city?"
The report estimated that the new runway would cost 17.6
billion pounds ($27.5 billion) plus 5 billion in additional
access costs.
The new runway could add 260,000 flights a year to Heathrow,
compared to the 470,000 movements currently and against the
425,000 flights in and out of Schiphol annually.
Heathrow has said that between its shareholders and the
credit markets, it will be able to fund the new runway but it
would expect the government to help with road improvement costs.
A third runway would add more than 1 billion pounds in
incremental revenue a year, according to a Heathrow spokesman.
The commission estimates the new runway could be built by 2026.
Heathrow's largest shareholder is Spanish infrastructure
firm Ferrovial. Other partners include Qatar Holding,
China Investment Corp and the Government of Singapore Investment
Corp.
Gatwick, south of London, which is run by investment group
Global Infrastructure Partners and whose other shareholders
include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, National Pension Service
of Korea, California Public Employees' Retirement System and the
Future Fund of Australia, believed it was still in the race.
"We are confident that when the government makes that
decision they will choose Gatwick as the only deliverable
option," Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate said.
($1 = 0.6392 pounds)
