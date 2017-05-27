UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos

* Power supply issue causes worldwide issues
* Thousands of passengers affected
* Heathrow and Gatwick terminals jammed
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems
(Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its
flights from London's two biggest airports on Saturday after a
global computer system failure caused confusion and chaos, with
thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck
on runways.
The failure, caused by a power supply problem, disrupted
BA's flight operations worldwide and also hit its call centres
and website, said Alex Cruz, the chairman and chief executive of
BA, part of Europe's largest airline group IAG.
"All of our check-in and operational systems have been
affected and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and
Gatwick for today," Cruz said in a video message on Twitter.
"We are extremely sorry for the huge inconvenience this is
causing our customers and we understand how frustrating this
must be, especially for families hoping to get away on holiday."
He said the airline's IT teams were working "tirelessly" to
fix the problem and there was no evidence of any cyber attack.
The problems, which passengers said had affected flights
across Britain, came on a particularly busy weekend with a
public holiday on Monday and many children starting their school
half-term breaks.
Terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick became jammed with angry
passengers, with confused BA staff unable to help as they had no
access to their computers.
"It's a complete nightmare. There's just hundreds and
thousands of people accumulating in the departures bit," Roshni
Burt, who was flying from Heathrow to Bahrain with her young
son, told Reuters.
She arrived at the airport at 0730 GMT, queued for hours at
the check-in, where the baggage drop-off system stopped working,
and then waited at the departure gate for two hours until
passengers were told the flight was cancelled.
All the affected passengers were corralled through a single
gate so they could go back through border checks and then
re-book flights.
"MASSIVE SCRUM"
"We are now in a massive scrum trying to get to this gate.
BA staff didn't know what's going on," Burt said. "Border
control aren't going to be able to deal with all these people. I
don't know what's going to happen."
BA is the latest airline to be hit by computer problems.
Last month Germany's Lufthansa and Air France
suffered a global system outage which prevented them
from boarding passengers.
In September last year BA apologised to passengers for
check-in delays caused by operational glitches that delayed
flights at Gatwick and Heathrow, in a repeat of a similar
incident that affected London-area flights for the airline last
July.
In August a power surge near U.S. airline Delta's
Atlanta headquarters caused computers to crash and led to
widespread delays across Delta's entire network.
BA said it would try to get affected customers onto the next
available flight although the re-booking process was being
hindered by the system problems. Those unable to fly would get a
full refund, Cruz said.
"We hope to be able to operate some long-haul inbound
flights tonight, which will land in London tomorrow," he said.
"We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing
our customers during this busy holiday period."
Some passengers said they had boarded flights but were then
left stuck on the runway.
"Still on the tarmac at Leeds. #britishairways reckon
Heathrow is so backed up we can't set off. No way we'll make our
Vegas flight," one passenger David Raine wrote on Twitter.
Another, journalist Martyn Kent, wrote: "Sat on plane at
Heathrow for hour and a half now. @British_Airways Captain
describes IT problem as 'catastrophic'."
Heathrow, one of the world's busiest airports, said in a
statement: "We are working closely with the airline to assist
passengers who have been affected by the British Airways issue
and have extra customer service colleagues in terminals to
assist those passengers already at Heathrow,"
In February IAG reported its annual operating profit rose
8.6 percent to 2.5 billion euros and said its British Airways
transatlantic business, based at Heathrow, had held up well
compared with Europe's highly competitive budget market.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Guy
Faulconbridge, Greg Mahlich)