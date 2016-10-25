UK's Boris Johnson says Heathrow third runway "undeliverable"

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON Oct 25 Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday a third runway at Heathrow Airport was "undeliverable", the Press Association news agency reported on Twitter.
"I think it very likely it will be stopped," Johnson, who was previously mayor of London and has been a vocal opponent of Heathrow expansion for years, was quoted as saying.
Earlier, the government approved the third runway. Johnson sought and was granted permission to publicly speak out against the decision. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Sarah Young)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
