Mayor of London says Heathrow expansion is wrong

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON Oct 25 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said a government decision taken on Tuesday to build a new runway at Heathrow Airport was wrong for the capital, vowing to continue his opposition to the project.
"The government are running roughshod over Londoners' views - just five months ago I was elected as Mayor on a clear platform of opposing a new runway at Heathrow," Khan said in a statement.
"I will continue to challenge this decision and I am exploring how I can best be involved in any legal process over the coming months," he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
