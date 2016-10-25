Mayor of London says Heathrow expansion is wrong

LONDON Oct 25 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said a government decision taken on Tuesday to build a new runway at Heathrow Airport was wrong for the capital, vowing to continue his opposition to the project.

"The government are running roughshod over Londoners' views - just five months ago I was elected as Mayor on a clear platform of opposing a new runway at Heathrow," Khan said in a statement.

"I will continue to challenge this decision and I am exploring how I can best be involved in any legal process over the coming months," he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)