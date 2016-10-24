UK to announce airport decision to parliament on Tuesday -PM May's spokeswoman

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON Oct 24 British transport minister Chris Grayling will make a statement to parliament about airport expansion in south east England around 1130 GMT on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Monday.
May is due to chair a meeting of a small team of ministers on Tuesday to make the long-awaited decision over whether to give the go ahead for expansion to the west of London at Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport, or to the south at Gatwick. (Reporting by William James, writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
