UPDATE 1-UK, Argentina agree joint steps on Falklands in win for diplomacy

By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Sept 14 Britain and Argentina have
agreed to work together towards removing measures restricting
the oil and gas, shipping and fishing industries around the
disputed Falkland Islands, both countries said on Wednesday.
Argentina claims sovereignty over the British-run islands it
calls Las Malvinas, and the issue has strained relations for
decades, culminating in a war in 1982.
Tensions flared last year, but Britain has been keen to
improve relations since pro-business Mauricio Macri took over
from Cristina Fernandez as Argentina's president in December.
"In a positive spirit, both sides agreed to set up a
dialogue to improve cooperation on South Atlantic issues of
mutual interest," said a joint communique by both countries.
"In this context it was agreed to take the appropriate
measures to remove all obstacles limiting the economic growth
and sustainable development of the Falkland Islands, including
in trade, fishing, shipping and hydrocarbons," it said.
The communique was agreed following a series of meetings in
Buenos Aires between Macri, Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra and
Alan Duncan, Britain's minister of state for Europe and the
Americas.
Britain said the discussions that had taken place did not
affect the sovereignty issue and Britain remained clear in its
support of the islanders.
The Falklands are inhabited by about 3,000 people, the
overwhelming majority of whom say they wish the islands to
remain a British overseas territory.
"The UK and Argentina have a broad relationship that goes
beyond our differences," Duncan said in a statement.
"It's clear to me that Argentina is open for business. The
measures agreed today demonstrate we can make progress through
dialogue."
The last bout of serious tension over the Falklands came in
June last year, when an Argentine federal judge ordered the
seizure of millions of dollars' worth of assets owned by
drillers operating in the Falklands area.
This did not halt oil exploration, although efforts have
been scaled down in recent times due to low oil prices on
international markets.
The joint communique also said that both sides supported a
project to use DNA to identify unknown Argentine soldiers who
perished in the war and are buried on the islands. Discussions
on that issue would continue in Geneva with input from the
International Committee of the Red Cross.
Both sides also agreed that additional flights would be
established between the Falklands, which are located about 435
miles off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina,
and third countries in the region.
