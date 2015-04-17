CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Argentina launches lawsuit against Falklands oil drillers

(Corrects name for Edison Spa, adds comment)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, April 17 Argentina announced on Friday
it had started legal proceedings in one of its own courts
against five companies, including three British, who are
drilling for oil and gas off the Falkland Islands, a move
Britain denounced as bullying.
Britain defeated Argentina in a 1982 war over the South
Atlantic islands and administers them as an overseas territory,
whose population of around 3,000 voted overwhelmingly to remain
under British rule in a referendum in 2013.
Argentina says it is the rightful owner of the islands,
which it calls Las Malvinas, a claim dating back centuries to
the Spanish colonial era. The dispute has escalated in recent
years with the discovery of oil and gas deposits.
"All exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons on the
Argentine continental shelf without Argentine authorisation is
illegal," Argentina's government minister responsible for the
islands, Daniel Filmus, told Reuters. He said a judge in Rio
Grande, Argentina, would take on the case.
British foreign minister Philip Hammond told Sky News
television: "Argentina needs to stop this kind of behaviour and
start acting like a responsible member of the international
community."
The companies targeted in the case are Premier Oil,
Falkland Oil and Gas and Rockhopper, listed in
Britain, Italy's Edison and Noble Energy which
is listed in the United States. The British and Italian firms
declined to comment.
Noble Energy said their concessions were off the Falklands
Islands, and that their concession contracts were with the
Falklands Islands Government.
Filmus said the Argentine court could impose prison terms of
as much as 15 years and steep fines against executives of the
firms if they were found to have illegally extracted oil and
gas.
Earlier this month, Premier Oil and Falkland Oil and Gas
kickstarted their 2015 drilling campaign by announcing they had
found oil and gas at the first well in a nine-month programme.
In response, Argentina said it would consider legal
proceedings against the energy firms. Britain and Argentina
summoned each other's ambassadors for a dressing down.
The Falkland Islands government, which administers the
islands' domestic affairs while London controls their defence
and foreign policy, said it had a right to develop its own
economy.
"Exploration drilling has been happening in Falkland Islands
waters for many years," it said. "The Government of Argentina
continues to ignore our inalienable right to determine our own
future."
The 1982 war killed more than 600 Argentine and 255 British
soldiers. Defeat led to the downfall of Argentina's military
ruler Leopoldo Galtieri, while victory boosted the fortunes of
Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Shares in Premier Oil were trading 1.8 percent lower at 1523
GMT on Friday, while Rockhopper shares were up 1.5 percent and
Falklands Oil and Gas shares traded 3.5 percent higher.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Osborn and Kate Holton; Editing
by Peter Graff)