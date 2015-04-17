Argentina launches lawsuit against Falkands oil drillers

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
LONDON, April 17 Argentina has started legal proceedings against five companies, including three British firms, which are drilling for oil and gas in the disputed Falkland Islands, raising tensions in a diplomatic row over the islands' sovereignty.
Argentina's minister for the Falklands, known as Las Malvinas in Argentina, announced the start of the lawsuit in London on Friday, saying a judge in Rio Grande, Argentina, had agreed to take on the case.
Daniel Filmus told a press conference in London his country was determined to use international and national law to settle the case. He said the proceedings had been brought against three UK-listed firms and two firms listed in the United States. (Reporting by Karolin Schapps; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Estelle Shirbon)
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.