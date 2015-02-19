版本:
UK's Asda sales hurt by supermarket price war

LONDON Feb 19 Supermarket Asda, the British arm of United States retailer Wal-Mart, said on Thursday same store sales fell in its Christmas quarter, hurt by an escalating industry price war.

Asda, which trails UK market leader Tesco by annual revenue, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, were down 2.6 percent on a year ago in the 12 weeks to Jan. 4, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compares to a third quarter decline of 1.6 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)
