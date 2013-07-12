Britain, carmakers to invest $1.5 bln in engine research

LONDON, July 12 The British government and the
auto industry will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in a
research centre to develop low-carbon technologies and help
secure the jobs of 30,000 people working in the country's car
engine supply chain.
The government and a group of 27 firms including oil major
BP, Indian carmaker Tata Motors and component
maker GKN will each invest 500 million pounds over the
next decade in an Advanced Propulsion Centre, which will look to
research, develop and commercialise those technologies.
Sixteen straight months of rising car sales in the UK are a
rare bright spot for Europe's recession-hit motor industry and
the government aims to persuade more of the world's top
carmakers and automotive suppliers to base operations in
Britain.
"The UK automotive sector has been incredibly successful in
recent times, with billions of pounds of investment and new
jobs," Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Friday. "With the
next generation of vehicles set to be powered by radically
different technologies we need to maintain this momentum and act
now."
Other companies backing the investment include BMW Group
, Bosch, Ford, Caterpillar and
Nissan.