Jaguar Land Rover and Ford test connected cars in Britain

LONDON Oct 21 Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and
Tata Motors are testing connected cars which can
communicate with each other using technology designed to speed
up journeys and cut accidents, the first such trials in Britain.
Cars which are able to warn drivers when another connected
vehicle brakes suddenly and those which can monitor traffic
signals and regulate their speed to encounter fewer red lights
were being showcased at a testing ground in central England.
Increasingly sophisticated technology in vehicles is paving
the way for fully driverless vehicles, with Jaguar Land Rover
(JLR), owned by India's Tata Motors, also demonstrating a
self-driving Range Rover Sport which can automatically overtake
slower moving cars.
"The benefits of having cars that can communicate with each
other and their surroundings could be very significant -- from
increased road safety to improved traffic flow," said Tim
Armitage, a project director at government-backed UK Autodrive
which coordinated the trials.
Earlier this month, a driverless car was trialled on
Britain's streets for the first time as part of government
efforts to create an industry which can serve a worldwide market
which it estimates to be worth up to 900 million pounds ($1.1
billion) by 2025.
Britain is aiming to have driverless cars on its roads by
the end of the decade.
Automakers are racing to head off the challenge from
technology firms such as Alphabet Inc's Google, which
is developing autonomous vehicles.
Jaguar Land Rover said earlier this year that it plans to
create a fleet of more than 100 research vehicles over the next
four years to test autonomous and connected technology and Volvo
plans to trial driverless cars in London next year.
Ford and Volvo are working with ride-hailing company Uber on
trials of self-driving cars in the U.S city of Pittsburgh.
($1 = 0.8157 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Keith Weir)