UK car sales rise annual 10.9 pct in August

BRIEF-biOasis announces oversubscription of financing
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
LONDON, Sept 5 British car sales rose by an annual 10.9 percent in August, the 18th consecutive month of growth, though at a slightly slower pace than the previous month, the country's auto industry trade body said on Thursday.
Some 65,937 new cars were registered, down sharply from 162,000 in July - when sales grew by an annual 12.7 percent - as motorists waited for September's biannual change in number plates, which in Britain identify the year of registration.
"This is great news for an industry that has been carefully balancing supply with demand, and with the new plate change, growing consumer confidence and attractive packages, I think we'll be in for a good autumn," said Richard Lowe, head of retail & wholesale banking at Barclays.
Last month the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders revised up its forecast for total UK car sales this year to 2.216 million, 8.4 percent more than in 2012.
Car sales have risen robustly in Britain in contrast to the most of continental Europe, and picked up long before a broader resumption in consumer spending that has helped drive an unexpectedly strong economic recovery this year.
Europe's ailing car market grew in annual terms for only the second time this year in July.
Ford's Fiesta supermini was the top selling model in the UK in August, followed by General Motors's mid-sized Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen's Golf.
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
(Recasts with Venezuela bonds, update prices) March 31 Venezuelan government bonds prices sank on Friday as tensions rose following the annulment of the country's legislature by the country's high court this week while the Mexican peso pulled back after a recent rally. The price on Venezuela's benchmark $4 billion bond maturing in September 2027 with a 9.25 percent coupon bid down $3.42, driving its yield up by 1.5 percentage points to its highest since last August, at near
March 31 Texas Roadhouse Inc agreed to pay $12 million to settle U.S. claims that the steakhouse chain refused to hire people age 40 and over to work as hosts, servers and bartenders.