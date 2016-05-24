Strong overseas demand boosts UK car production in April

LONDON May 25 British car production rose 16.4 percent year-on-year in April, boosted by strong demand from overseas, an industry body said on Wednesday.

Total car production reached 149,334 vehicles last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said, with production for export jumping 23.7 percent while those built for domestic demand slipped 7.8 percent.

British car production hit a 10-year high in 2015 helped by a 9 percent increase in the number of models produced by Jaguar Land Rover, which overtook Nissan to become Britain's biggest automaker.

"Britain's car manufacturing sector continues to thrive with a steady domestic market and surging demand from overseas, including our biggest export destination, Europe," Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said.

The SMMT supports Britain's continued membership of the European Union to which nearly 60 percent of car exports are sold. Major firms also benefit from tariff-free access to the single market. (Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Jane Merriman)